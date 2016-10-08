Latest News
October 8, 2016
Mitch Opalich, President of Indelco Custom Products, Elected IAPD President
October 6, 2016
IAPD Honors Jane Saale of Cope Plastics, Inc. with the 2016 Paul Davis Award of Merit
October 6, 2016
Total Plastics Int’l Regional Branch Manager Bob Grennes Receives 2016 IAPD Pacesetter Award
October 6, 2016
IAPD Recognizes Curbell Plastics, Inc.’s Keith Hechtel, DBA with Prestigious President’s Award
October 6, 2016
IAPD Announces 2016 Education Circle of Champions Award Recipients
October 6, 2016
IAPD Announces 2016 Environmental Excellence Award Recipients
October 6, 2016
IAPD Announces Marketing Excellence Award Recipients